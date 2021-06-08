Non-profit long-term care homes have lost too many residents to COVID-19
By Kristen Pue, Postdoctoral Fellow in Nonprofit and Philanthropy Research, Carleton University
Alix J. Jansen, PhD Candidate, University of Toronto
Daniel Westlake, Postdoctoral fellow, Queen's University, Ontario
The failure of for-profit long-term care homes to protect residents during the pandemic is well-known. But non-profits also under-performed governments in preventing COVID-19 deaths.
