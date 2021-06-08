Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to improve health and quality of life for long-term care residents: Sit less, move more

By Kirsten Dillon, PhD Student, Western University
What if assisted living facilities became more active communities, where the residents were less sedentary? This could potentially enable residents to gain more independence, rather than losing it.


© The Conversation -


