Supreme Court weighs voting rights in a pivotal Arizona case
By Cornell William Clayton, C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Washington State University
Michael Ritter, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Washington State University
In Brnovich v. DNC, the court will decide whether two Arizona rules unfairly hurt poor, minority and rural voters. The ruling could determine the fate of many states' restrictive new voting laws.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 8, 2021