Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Child Rights Body Moves to Protect Kids from Environmental Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl surrounded by land devastated by Cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh on March 20th, 2021. © 2021 Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto via AP Children are facing the harmful consequences of poor environmental policies on a daily basis. A shocking 1.7 million children under age five lose their lives every year as a result of avoidable environmental degradation. Millions more experience disease, disability, and other harm due to degrading ecosystems, toxic pollution, and climate change. Human Rights Watch has documented the harms to children in many settings, including…


