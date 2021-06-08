Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mongolia : RSF urges presidential candidates to voice support for press freedom

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the three candidates in the 9th June 2021 presidential election in Mongolia to voice their support for future press freedom reforms as the best way to improve public affairs transparency and combat corruption. With presidential elections in Mongolia to be held on 9th June 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the three presidential candidates, Enkhbat Dangaasuren (Right Person Elec


© Reporters without borders -


