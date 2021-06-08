Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reporters Without Borders rallies former hostages in Paris, following the kidnapping of journalist Olivier Dubois.

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsTwo months to the day after the French journalist was seized in Mali, RSF held a support demonstration in Paris while another one was organised in Bamako. The 8 June rallies were a message of hope for Dubois. Those present included members of the media organisations he works for, and many ex-hostage journalists who came to show their solidarity.Dubois was kidnapped on 8 April while on a reporting trip in Gao, in northern Mali. He remains in the hands of an armed group.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Fastly global internet outage: why did so many sites go down — and what is a CDN, anyway?
~ Scott Morrison says it's vital to get to the bottom of COVID-19's origins
~ As more climate migrants cross borders seeking refuge, laws will need to adapt
~ Emily Wilder and journalism's longstanding Achilles' heel – partisans who cry bias
~ 3 ways schools can improve STEM learning for Black students
~ Intensive tutoring, longer school days and summer sessions may be needed to catch students up after the pandemic
~ Restoring land around abandoned oil and gas wells would free up millions of acres of forests, farmlands and grasslands
~ Bringing tech innovation to wildfires: 4 recommendations for smarter firefighting as megafires menace the US
~ Why did Denmark help the US spy on its European allies?
~ I'm a solar eclipse chaser – here's what to expect from this week's partial eclipse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter