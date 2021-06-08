Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fastly global internet outage: why did so many sites go down — and what is a CDN, anyway?

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
To understand what happened, you need to know what a CDN (content delivery network) is, and how crucial they are to the smooth running of the internet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


