Human Rights Observatory

As more climate migrants cross borders seeking refuge, laws will need to adapt

By Katharine M. Donato, Donald G. Herzberg Professor of International Migration, and Director, Institute for the Study of International Migration, Georgetown University
Amanda Carrico, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
Jonathan M. Gilligan, Associate Professor of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Vanderbilt University
Climate migrants don’t fit neatly into the legal definitions of refugee or migrant, and that can leave them in limbo. The Biden administration is debating how to identify and help them.


