Human Rights Observatory

We found traces of drugs in a dam that supplies Nigeria's capital city

By Ifenna Ilechukwu, Lecturer of Environmental Chemistry, Madonna University, Nigeria
Pharmaceuticals – drugs used to prevent or treat human and animal diseases – are essential for health and well-being. But the increasing use of these drugs means that remnants of them are showing up in the aquatic environment. They are contaminating our waters.

Pharmaceuticals are part of a group of substances known as emerging contaminants. Although they are potentially harmful to human and ecological health, they are yet to be regulated and routinely monitored in the…


© The Conversation -


