Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for a fully transparent investigation after mine kills two journalists in Azerbaijan

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to shed all possible light on the exact circumstances in which two Azerbaijani journalists were killed by a mine last week in a region near the Nagorno-Karabakh, the disputed region that was the subject of a war with neighbouring Armenia last autumn.Siraj Abyshev, a cameraman with state-owned AzTV, and Maharram Ibragimov, a reporter for the state news agency AzerTag, were


© Reporters without borders -


