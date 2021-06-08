Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Respect judicial independence in cases of two leading journalists in Serbia and Montenegro, RSF says

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges respect for judicial independence in Serbia and Montenegro, where decisions by prosecutors general could prevent justice being rendered in emblematic cases involving two investigative journalists whose reporting has annoyed government officials. The judicial authorities must stand up to political pressure, RSF says. In Serbia, the prosecutor who obtained the conviction of the instigator and perpetrators of a Molotov cocktail attack on Serbian investigative journalist Milan Jovanovi


© Reporters without borders -


