Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 'second quantum revolution' is almost here. We need to make sure it benefits the many, not the few

By Tara Roberson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
The focus of quantum science has shifted from theoretical physics to the advent of new technologies such as quantum computers. The benefits could be immense, but there are also potential pitfalls.


© The Conversation -


