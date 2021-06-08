Tolerance.ca
Why Indigenous knowledge should be an essential part of how we govern the world's oceans

By Meg Parsons, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Lara Taylor, Kairangahau Māori - Māori Researcher, Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research
Indigenous marine governance is experiencing a revival throughout Oceania, building on traditional worldviews that acknowledge connections between people and all parts of ocean ecosystems.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


