Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As a young child is evacuated from detention, could this see the Biloela Tamil family go free?

By Mary Anne Kenny, Associate Professor, School of Law, Murdoch University
Nicholas Procter, Professor and Chair: Mental Health Nursing, University of South Australia
On Monday, the image of a small girl in a hospital bed, crying as her big sister gives her a kiss flooded social media feeds.

The girls are Tharunicaa and Kopika Murugappan, the only two children in immigration detention in Australia.

The photo was released by advocates as three-year-old Tharunicaa was medically evacuated to Perth on Monday evening. She had reportedly been unwell…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


~ Leaving Afghanistan "entails risk" says NATO Secretary-General
