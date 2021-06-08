Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Lockdowns Hit Low-Income Families Hard

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident of a "Red Zone" carries bags of rice donated to his house during the coronavirus pandemic. © 2021 Andy Ball / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government should urgently address the economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disproportionately harm Cambodia’s low-income population, Human Rights Watch said today. Recent severe lockdowns especially affected impoverished or unemployed people. On May 11, 2021, the government introduced an “emergency social assistance program” to provide one-time cash transfers to low-income households,…


© Human Rights Watch -


