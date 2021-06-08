Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Exiting Forces Should Protect Interpreters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 30, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib (Washington, DC) – Countries with troops departing Afghanistan should accelerate programs to resettle former Afghan interpreters and other employees who are increasingly at risk from Taliban forces, Human Rights Watch said today. The planned withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan before September 11, 2021, has heightened fears that the Taliban will target Afghan interpreters, translators,…


