Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous lawyer: Investigate discovery of 215 children's graves in Kamloops as a crime against humanity

By Beverly Jacobs, Acting Dean and Associate Professor, Law, University of Windsor
An Indigenous lawyer makes the case that what happened to Indigenous children who went to residential schools is genocide and the case should be tried by the International Criminal Court.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


