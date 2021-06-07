Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To create a better work environment after COVID-19, we must truly hear employees

By Elisabeth Rondinelli, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Acadia University
Rachel K. Brickner, Professor of Politics, Acadia University
Rebecca Casey, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Acadia University
Share this article
In post-pandemic Canada, the media will play a big role in shaping public understanding of labour conditions. A future of work that is safe and equitable requires the voices of workers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Making virtual assistants sound human poses a challenge for designers
~ A university course on pandemics: What we learned when 80 experts, 300 alumni and 600 students showed up
~ Congress considers future of the military draft, while Supreme Court holds off
~ World Oceans Day: We cannot meet sustainable development goals with a sick ocean
~ From smallpox to polio, vaccine rollouts have always had doubters. But they work in the end
~ It's time to talk about gay reparations and how they can rectify past persecutions of LGBTQ people
~ I've always wondered: can I flush cat poo down the toilet?
~ To become an innovation nation, we really need to think smaller
~ We all have to walk across roads — why aren't pedestrians a focus of road safety?
~ Why too many recorded lecture videos may be bad for maths students' learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter