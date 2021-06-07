Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making virtual assistants sound human poses a challenge for designers

By Dongwook Yoon, Assistant Professor, University of British Columbia
Joanna McGrenere, Professor, University of British Columbia
Share this article
As the use of virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa expand in homes and workplaces, designers are working to make voice exchanges more natural.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To create a better work environment after COVID-19, we must truly hear employees
~ A university course on pandemics: What we learned when 80 experts, 300 alumni and 600 students showed up
~ Congress considers future of the military draft, while Supreme Court holds off
~ World Oceans Day: We cannot meet sustainable development goals with a sick ocean
~ From smallpox to polio, vaccine rollouts have always had doubters. But they work in the end
~ It's time to talk about gay reparations and how they can rectify past persecutions of LGBTQ people
~ I've always wondered: can I flush cat poo down the toilet?
~ To become an innovation nation, we really need to think smaller
~ We all have to walk across roads — why aren't pedestrians a focus of road safety?
~ Why too many recorded lecture videos may be bad for maths students' learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter