Human Rights Observatory

World Oceans Day: We cannot meet sustainable development goals with a sick ocean

By Josep Lluís Pelegrí Llopart, Oceanógrafo y profesor de investigación, actualmente director del centro, Instituto de Ciencias del Mar (ICM-CSIC)
The oceans play a key role in regulating life on Earth. We must shift our view of them from as something to use if we hope to development them sustainably.


© The Conversation -


