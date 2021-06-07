Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's time to talk about gay reparations and how they can rectify past persecutions of LGBTQ people

By Paula Gerber, Professor of Human Rights Law, Monash University
It's time we embrace the true meaning of the word 'reparations'—this isn't just about giving people money, it's about offering apologies and taking account for previous mistakes.


© The Conversation -


