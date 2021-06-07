Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To become an innovation nation, we really need to think smaller

By Martie-Louise Verreynne, Professor in Innovation and Associate DVC (Research - College of Business and Law), RMIT University
Anne-Laure Mention, Professor, Director, RMIT University
George Feast, SME Collaboration Nation Lead, CSIRO
Rui Pedro Torres de Oliveira, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
It took a chance meeting between Cameron van den Dungen, founder of a start-up mattress company, and Madhu Bhaskaran, an engineering professor at RMIT University, to see an opportunity to collaborate and commercialise research.

Van den Dungen had a dream of creating a bed for use in aged care to monitor sleep quality and comfort. Bhaskaran’s research team at RMIT were developing flexible wafer-like electronic sensors. The fruits of their collaboration is a smart mattress monitoring system known as “REMi”.

It’s the type of collaboration the Australian government says is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


