Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We all have to walk across roads — why aren't pedestrians a focus of road safety?

By Margaret Brown, Adjunct Research Fellow, UniSA Justice and Society, University of South Australia
Share this article
While the road toll has come down over the decades, it's largely a result of fewer car occupants dying. Pedestrian deaths have barely changed for a decade, but they remain a road safety blind spot.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To create a better work environment after COVID-19, we must truly hear employees
~ Making virtual assistants sound human poses a challenge for designers
~ A university course on pandemics: What we learned when 80 experts, 300 alumni and 600 students showed up
~ Congress considers future of the military draft, while Supreme Court holds off
~ World Oceans Day: We cannot meet sustainable development goals with a sick ocean
~ From smallpox to polio, vaccine rollouts have always had doubters. But they work in the end
~ It's time to talk about gay reparations and how they can rectify past persecutions of LGBTQ people
~ I've always wondered: can I flush cat poo down the toilet?
~ To become an innovation nation, we really need to think smaller
~ Why too many recorded lecture videos may be bad for maths students' learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter