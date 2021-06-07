Tolerance.ca
WA's first governor James Stirling had links to slavery, as well as directing a massacre. Should he be honoured?

By Georgina Arnott, Postdoctoral Research Associate in History, The University of Melbourne
Perth's City of Stirling, which honours James Stirling, is considering a name change. New research shows how Stirling’s family’s wealth was built on the back of slavery business.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


