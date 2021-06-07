Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tasmania's reached net-zero emissions and 100% renewables – but climate action doesn't stop there

By Rupert Posner, Systems Lead - Sustainable Economies, ClimateWorks Australia
Simon Graham, Senior Analyst, ClimateWorks Australia
Share this article
Getting to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100% renewable energy might seem the end game for climate action. But what if, like Tasmania, you’ve already ticked both those goals off your list?

Net-zero means emissions are still being generated, but they’re offset by the same amount elsewhere. Tasmania reached net-zero in 2015, because its vast forests and other natural landscapes absorb and store more carbon each year than the state emits.

And…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To create a better work environment after COVID-19, we must truly hear employees
~ Making virtual assistants sound human poses a challenge for designers
~ A university course on pandemics: What we learned when 80 experts, 300 alumni and 600 students showed up
~ Congress considers future of the military draft, while Supreme Court holds off
~ World Oceans Day: We cannot meet sustainable development goals with a sick ocean
~ From smallpox to polio, vaccine rollouts have always had doubters. But they work in the end
~ It's time to talk about gay reparations and how they can rectify past persecutions of LGBTQ people
~ I've always wondered: can I flush cat poo down the toilet?
~ To become an innovation nation, we really need to think smaller
~ We all have to walk across roads — why aren't pedestrians a focus of road safety?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter