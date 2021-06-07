Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Late-night raid at Boğaziçi University as students continue resisting interference in campus affairs

By Dokuz8Haber
Share this article
Six months later, university students, alumni, and faculty members are still agitating against the government-appointed rector Melih Bulu and his policies, which they claim are eroding the campus' democratic culture.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Cooling buildings by nearly 5ºC possible thanks to new whiter-than-white paint
~ Supersonic flights are set to return – here's how they can succeed where Concorde failed
~ G7 tax deal: if you think multinationals will be forced to pay more, you don't understand tax avoidance
~ During lockdown, South African students wrote a book about 'a world gone mad'
~ Why young Ethiopians in Oromia and Sidama fought for change
~ Twitter ban will harm Nigeria as a technology investment destination
~ TB Joshua: the Pentecostalist, televangelist and philanthropist
~ G7 is more united but not effective enough to tackle the world’s biggest problems
~ Inuit cancer patients often face difficult decisions without support far from home
~ How far away are professional golfers from accepting rangefinders in competition?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter