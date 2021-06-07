Tolerance.ca
Supersonic flights are set to return – here's how they can succeed where Concorde failed

By Peter Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Aerospace Engineering, University of Hertfordshire
United Airlines has announced it will purchase up to 50 Boom Overture supersonic jets for commercial use by 2029, heralding the return of supersonic passenger flights nearly 20 years after the Concorde was decommissioned.

Supersonic planes halve the time it takes to fly from New York to London, from seven hours down to 3.5 hours, but such airliners were abandoned following…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


