Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

During lockdown, South African students wrote a book about 'a world gone mad'

By Peet van Aardt, Coordinator: Initiative for Creative African Narratives (iCAN) & Lecturer: Academic Literacy, University of the Free State
Brian Sibanda, Lecturer/Researcher: Centre for Teaching and Learning at the University of the Free State, University of the Free State
The student authors wrote about their lives during lockdown, and their stories were published in a book that now informs their university's syllabus.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


