During lockdown, South African students wrote a book about 'a world gone mad'
By Peet van Aardt, Coordinator: Initiative for Creative African Narratives (iCAN) & Lecturer: Academic Literacy, University of the Free State
Brian Sibanda, Lecturer/Researcher: Centre for Teaching and Learning at the University of the Free State, University of the Free State
The student authors wrote about their lives during lockdown, and their stories were published in a book that now informs their university's syllabus.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 7, 2021