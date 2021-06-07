Tolerance.ca
Twitter ban will harm Nigeria as a technology investment destination

By Tolu Olarewaju, Lecturer in Economics, Staffordshire University
In recent years Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest city, has become Africa’s most attractive tech hub for investors. But that could be imperilled by the government’s decision to suspend Twitter’s operations in the country.

Although no direct connection…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


