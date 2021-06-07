Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How far away are professional golfers from accepting rangefinders in competition?

By Heather F Neyedli, Associate Professor, Kinesiology, Dalhousie University
Ben Rittenberg, Masters Student, Kinesiology, Dalhousie University
Bradley W. Young, Full Professor, Health Sciences, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Lori Dithurbide, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Dalhousie University
Ryan J Frayne, Assistant Professor, Sport Biomechanics, Dalhousie University
Share this article
In May 2021, at age 50, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major professional tournament. He also made history as the first golfer to win a major professional tournament using a rangefinder to estimate shot distance.

The 2021 PGA Championship was the first major tournament on the PGA tour to allow the use of rangefinders during competition and their…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cooling buildings by nearly 5ºC possible thanks to new whiter-than-white paint
~ Supersonic flights are set to return – here's how they can succeed where Concorde failed
~ G7 tax deal: if you think multinationals will be forced to pay more, you don't understand tax avoidance
~ During lockdown, South African students wrote a book about 'a world gone mad'
~ Why young Ethiopians in Oromia and Sidama fought for change
~ Twitter ban will harm Nigeria as a technology investment destination
~ TB Joshua: the Pentecostalist, televangelist and philanthropist
~ G7 is more united but not effective enough to tackle the world’s biggest problems
~ Inuit cancer patients often face difficult decisions without support far from home
~ UFOs: how to calculate the odds that an alien spaceship has been spotted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter