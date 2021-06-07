How far away are professional golfers from accepting rangefinders in competition?
By Heather F Neyedli, Associate Professor, Kinesiology, Dalhousie University
Ben Rittenberg, Masters Student, Kinesiology, Dalhousie University
Bradley W. Young, Full Professor, Health Sciences, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Lori Dithurbide, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Dalhousie University
Ryan J Frayne, Assistant Professor, Sport Biomechanics, Dalhousie University
In May 2021, at age 50, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major professional tournament. He also made history as the first golfer to win a major professional tournament using a rangefinder to estimate shot distance.
The 2021 PGA Championship was the first major tournament on the PGA tour to allow the use of rangefinders during competition and their…
- Monday, June 7, 2021