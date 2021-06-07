Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID nails: these changes to your fingernails may show you've had coronavirus

By Vassilios Vassiliou, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Cardiovascular Medicine, University of East Anglia
Nikhil Aggarwal, Visiting Researcher in Medicine, University of East Anglia
Subothini Sara Selvendran, Visiting Researcher in Medicine, University of East Anglia
Share this article
The main signs of COVID-19 are fever, a cough, fatigue and a loss of your sense of taste and smell. Signs of COVID-19 in the skin have been noted too. But there’s another part of the body where the virus appears to have an impact: the fingernails.

Following a COVID-19 infection, for a small number of patients the fingernails appear discoloured or misshapen a number of weeks later – a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “COVID nails”.

One symptom is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cooling buildings by nearly 5ºC possible thanks to new whiter-than-white paint
~ Supersonic flights are set to return – here's how they can succeed where Concorde failed
~ G7 tax deal: if you think multinationals will be forced to pay more, you don't understand tax avoidance
~ During lockdown, South African students wrote a book about 'a world gone mad'
~ Why young Ethiopians in Oromia and Sidama fought for change
~ Twitter ban will harm Nigeria as a technology investment destination
~ TB Joshua: the Pentecostalist, televangelist and philanthropist
~ G7 is more united but not effective enough to tackle the world’s biggest problems
~ Inuit cancer patients often face difficult decisions without support far from home
~ How far away are professional golfers from accepting rangefinders in competition?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter