COVID nails: these changes to your fingernails may show you've had coronavirus
By Vassilios Vassiliou, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Cardiovascular Medicine, University of East Anglia
Nikhil Aggarwal, Visiting Researcher in Medicine, University of East Anglia
Subothini Sara Selvendran, Visiting Researcher in Medicine, University of East Anglia
The main signs of COVID-19 are fever, a cough, fatigue and a loss of your sense of taste and smell. Signs of COVID-19 in the skin have been noted too. But there’s another part of the body where the virus appears to have an impact: the fingernails.
Following a COVID-19 infection, for a small number of patients the fingernails appear discoloured or misshapen a number of weeks later – a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “COVID nails”.
One symptom is…
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 7, 2021