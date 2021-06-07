Tolerance.ca
G7 summit: what to expect from Boris Johnson as Joe Biden visits the UK

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Joe Biden’s first trip to the UK as US President this week is bound to produce hundreds of hot takes on the state of the so-called special relationship, most looking for signs either of its continuing strength or its more or less imminent demise.

Runes will be read, words parsed, and body-language interpreted in the hope of answering two perennial questions: does this new administration in Washington value the UK as much as its predecessors valued it? And does it value the UK more than it values any other country?

Sad but true – and should you doubt it, just cast your mind…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


