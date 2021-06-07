Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Anne Boleyn: in defence of historical inaccuracy

By Leanne Bibby, Senior Lecturer in English Studies, Teesside University
The Channel 5 historical drama series Anne Boleyn, directed by Lynsey Miller, stars black British actor Jodie Turner-Smith as the Tudor queen consort at the height of her power and influence, shortly before her dramatic fall and execution in May 1536.

Even before the first episode was shown, some complained that Turner-Smith’s casting was historically inaccurate because Anne was white. But these…


