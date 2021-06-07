Study shows AI-generated fake reports fool experts
By Priyanka Ranade, PhD Student in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Anupam Joshi, Professor of Computer Science & Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Tim Finin, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Bots flooding social media with fake news about politics is bad enough. Muddying the waters in such fields as cybersecurity and health care could put lives at risk.
