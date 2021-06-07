Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Study shows AI-generated fake reports fool experts

By Priyanka Ranade, PhD Student in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Anupam Joshi, Professor of Computer Science & Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Tim Finin, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Bots flooding social media with fake news about politics is bad enough. Muddying the waters in such fields as cybersecurity and health care could put lives at risk.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


