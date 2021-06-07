Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I'm fully vaccinated – should I keep wearing a mask for my unvaccinated child?

By Nancy S. Jecker, Professor of Bioethics and Humanities, University of Washington
Share this article
Fully vaccinated adults are celebrating their new freedom and removing their face masks. Yet for parents of children under age 12, the rejoicing might be short-lived.

Since children that age do not yet have access to vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they are better off staying masked when in public and around people they don’t live with.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ G7 summit: what to expect from Boris Johnson as Joe Biden visits the UK
~ Anne Boleyn: in defence of historical inaccuracy
~ The queer city: how to design more inclusive public space
~ How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak – and why it's so tricky
~ Study shows AI-generated fake reports fool experts
~ Why are some mushrooms poisonous?
~ What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare
~ 'Bride kidnapping' haunts rural Kyrgyzstan, causing young women to flee their homeland
~ 'Lady of Guadalupe' avoids tough truths about the Catholic Church and Indigenous genocide
~ Black Lives Matter: how the UK movement struggled to be heard in the 2010s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter