Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: world's lakes are in hot water – threatening rare wildlife

By Antonia Law, Lecturer in Physical Geography, Keele University
Share this article
The Earth’s surface is splotched with 117 million lakes. Some are scarcely more than ponds, while others are so big they can be seen from space. At 395 miles long, 49 miles wide and just over 1 mile deep, Lake Baikal in Siberia is one of the world’s largest and it’s home to 2,500 species, including the Baikal seal – Earth’s only species of freshwater seal.

Lakes and rivers occupy just 1% of the Earth’s surface but are incredible hotspots for biodiversity,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ G7 summit: what to expect from Boris Johnson as Joe Biden visits the UK
~ Anne Boleyn: in defence of historical inaccuracy
~ The queer city: how to design more inclusive public space
~ How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak – and why it's so tricky
~ Study shows AI-generated fake reports fool experts
~ Why are some mushrooms poisonous?
~ What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare
~ 'Bride kidnapping' haunts rural Kyrgyzstan, causing young women to flee their homeland
~ 'Lady of Guadalupe' avoids tough truths about the Catholic Church and Indigenous genocide
~ I'm fully vaccinated – should I keep wearing a mask for my unvaccinated child?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter