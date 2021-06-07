Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 recovery: some economies will take longer to rebound – this is bad for everyone

By Gulcin Ozkan, Professor of Finance, King's College London
Some national economies will return to their pre-COVID levels this year, others not until 2025. What does this imbalance mean for the global economy?


© The Conversation -


