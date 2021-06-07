Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Facebook’s Oversight Board is just a stopgap, regulation urgently needed, RSF says

By idevillars
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes Facebook’s decision to adopt the recommendations of its Oversight Board with regard to the suspension of Donald Trump’s accounts but emphasizes that this Oversight Board is just a very short term solution and is no substitute for the creation of a regulatory framework imposing democratic obligations on online platforms.Facebook has announced that the suspension of Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accou


© Reporters without borders -


