Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time is pressing, 20 years after Burkinabe journalist’s murder

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) hails the progress in the investigation into the murder of Norbert Zongo, a leading Burkinabe journalist whose body was found 20 years ago tomorrow, but calls on the authorities in France and Burkina Faso to accelerate the judicial proceedings so that those responsible can be finally brought to trial.A major step forward was taken on 5 December when an appeal court in Paris


