Human Rights Observatory

G7 Governments: End Fossil Fuel Subsidies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Uniper coal-fired power plant and a BP refinery steam beside a wind generator in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Jan. 16, 2020. © 2020 Martin Meissner/AP Photo © (London) – G7 member countries should take immediate and concrete action to end fossil fuel subsidies, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. Ending these subsidies is key to countries meeting their human rights obligation to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.   G7 leaders, representing some of the largest greenhouse gas emitting countries, are planning…


© Human Rights Watch -


