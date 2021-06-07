Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anger in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Share this article
For more than six months, fighting has engulfed Ethiopia’s Tigray Region. Those in the thick of the fighting tell VOA they are so angry they can barely speak.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ G7 summit: what to expect from Boris Johnson as Joe Biden visits the UK
~ Anne Boleyn: in defence of historical inaccuracy
~ The queer city: how to design more inclusive public space
~ How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak – and why it's so tricky
~ Study shows AI-generated fake reports fool experts
~ Why are some mushrooms poisonous?
~ What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare
~ 'Bride kidnapping' haunts rural Kyrgyzstan, causing young women to flee their homeland
~ 'Lady of Guadalupe' avoids tough truths about the Catholic Church and Indigenous genocide
~ I'm fully vaccinated – should I keep wearing a mask for my unvaccinated child?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter