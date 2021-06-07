Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugees on Island Fear Monsoon

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – The Bangladesh government has relocated nearly 20,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island without adequate health care, livelihoods, or protection, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The United Nations and donor governments should urgently call for an independent assessment of the safety, disaster preparedness, and habitability at Bhasan Char during the impending monsoon season and beyond. June 7, 2021 “An Island Jail in the Middle of the Sea” Bangladesh’s Relocation of Rohingya Refugees to Bhasan Char Download the full report in English …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ G7 summit: what to expect from Boris Johnson as Joe Biden visits the UK
~ Anne Boleyn: in defence of historical inaccuracy
~ The queer city: how to design more inclusive public space
~ How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak – and why it's so tricky
~ Study shows AI-generated fake reports fool experts
~ Why are some mushrooms poisonous?
~ What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare
~ 'Bride kidnapping' haunts rural Kyrgyzstan, causing young women to flee their homeland
~ 'Lady of Guadalupe' avoids tough truths about the Catholic Church and Indigenous genocide
~ I'm fully vaccinated – should I keep wearing a mask for my unvaccinated child?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter