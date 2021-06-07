Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New finding: in 49 Australian industries the major firms are owned by common investors

By Adam Triggs, Visiting research fellow, Australian National University
In more than a fifth of Australia’s industries, the two biggest firms control at least half the market.

Think of telecommunications, supermarkets, department stores, packaging, airlines, hardware, service stations, cinema chains and commercial television.

In industries like these there’s a temptation to share the spoils — not to compete too hard on price or service.

How much stronger would that temptation be if both dominant firms in each industry were owned by the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


