Power from the ocean: can we use bio-fouling organisms to help extract energy from waves?

By Craig Stevens, Associate Professor in Ocean Physics, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Louise Kregting, Lecturer in environmental interactions of marine renewables, Queen's University Belfast
Vladislav Sorokin, Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Auckland
Ocean waves are a massive source of energy, but it's challenging to design power generators for the harsh environment. Allowing marine organisms to grow on engineered structures could help.


© The Conversation -


