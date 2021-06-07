The Wet Tropics' wildlife is celebrated worldwide. Its cultural heritage? Not so much
By Barry Hunter, Djabugay Aboriginal Corporation, Kuranda, Indigenous Knowledge
Alice Buhrich, Adjunct Researcher, College of Arts, Society and Education, James Cook University
Asa Ferrier, Honorary Research Associate, La Trobe University
Gerry Turpin, Ethnobotanist, James Cook University
Patrick Roberts, Research Group Leader, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Australians should see the rainforest as a cultural landscape – one that has been managed and maintained by people, rather than just a relic unchanged since the dinosaurs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 6, 2021