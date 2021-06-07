Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Wet Tropics' wildlife is celebrated worldwide. Its cultural heritage? Not so much

By Barry Hunter, Djabugay Aboriginal Corporation, Kuranda, Indigenous Knowledge
Alice Buhrich, Adjunct Researcher, College of Arts, Society and Education, James Cook University
Asa Ferrier, Honorary Research Associate, La Trobe University
Gerry Turpin, Ethnobotanist, James Cook University
Patrick Roberts, Research Group Leader, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Share this article
Australians should see the rainforest as a cultural landscape – one that has been managed and maintained by people, rather than just a relic unchanged since the dinosaurs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ G7 summit: what to expect from Boris Johnson as Joe Biden visits the UK
~ Anne Boleyn: in defence of historical inaccuracy
~ The queer city: how to design more inclusive public space
~ How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak – and why it's so tricky
~ Study shows AI-generated fake reports fool experts
~ Why are some mushrooms poisonous?
~ What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare
~ 'Bride kidnapping' haunts rural Kyrgyzstan, causing young women to flee their homeland
~ 'Lady of Guadalupe' avoids tough truths about the Catholic Church and Indigenous genocide
~ I'm fully vaccinated – should I keep wearing a mask for my unvaccinated child?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter