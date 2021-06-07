4 ways to have a positive experience when engaging with social media
By Lisa Tang, PhD Candidate in Family Relations and Applied Nutrition, University of Guelph
Stephanie K. Nishi, Postdoctoral Fellow / Visiting Lecturer, Universitat Rovira i Virgili
The pandemic has people spending more time online for school, socializing and work. To maintain a healthy relationship with social media, people should manage their online time and activities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 6, 2021