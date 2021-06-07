South Africa's plan to protect sharks needs an urgent update
By Alison Kock, Marine Biologist, South African National Parks (SANParks); Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa, University of Cape Town, South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity
Sharks grow slowly and produce few young compared to bony fishes. In many cases, this means that their populations are fished out faster than can be replenished if not well managed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 6, 2021