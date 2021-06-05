Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diversity is key: Speaking with Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh-Thilsted, winner of the 2021 World Food Prize

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"Immediate actions are needed as the numbers of those who are becoming malnourished and do not have access to nourishing foods are growing rapidly."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


