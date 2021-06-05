Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How long can Australia protect its diverse rainforests and unique wildlife?

By Kevin Rennie
Share this article
Despite numerous public campaigns and government programs, native forests in Australia, from the hot far north tropics to the cooler temperate south, face a variety of threats.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ As an Indigenous doctor, I see the legacy of residential schools and ongoing racism in today's health care
~ Why many Canadians don’t seem to care about the lasting effects of residential schools
~ Climate Defenders Threatened, Struggle to Make Their Voices Heard
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day
~ Uganda urged to free two journalist held since last week on libel charges
~ Parkinson's disease: we don't have a cure yet but treatments have come a long way
~ Canada's hypocrisy: Recognizing genocide except its own against Indigenous peoples
~ Nigerian government suspends Twitter after controversy over president's deleted tweet threatening violence
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day,
~ Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here's why that's exciting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter