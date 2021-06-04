Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As an Indigenous doctor, I see the legacy of residential schools and ongoing racism in today's health care

By Marcia Anderson, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
A commitment to eliminating racism must be reflected in accountability mechanisms that focus on the impacts of coordinated and consistent anti-racist action.


